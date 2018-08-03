SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A beloved personality on the Sacramento State campus is being honored after a debilitating stroke.

Wang Cheng couldn’t make it to his commencement ceremony back in 1993 because he was still in the hospital.

Cheng is a bit of a celebrity on campus. For years, he operated a sandwich cart and now works in the University Union where students say he’s always good for a boost in morale.

But the staff at Sac State knew there was something missing behind his smile, so on Thursday they went to work.

Cheng’s laugh is as distinctive as it is infectious. But he doesn’t find humor from a place of comfort or convenience – he draws it from life’s challenges and faith.

“Life is beautiful,” Cheng said. “He listened to my prayers.”

Twenty-five years after a stroke caused him to miss his master's degree ceremony, Wang Cheng took his grad photo w/ @PrezNelsen. He's recognized as the friendly sandwich cart operator whose cries of “sandwich & soda!” & “it’s lunchtime!” were heard thru the Library Quad. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/znFaZK70WB — Sacramento State (@sacstate) August 1, 2018

The Chinese immigrant suffered a debilitating stroke after graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering from Sacramento State in the early 90s.

Affecting his ability to walk, talk and work in his field, the stroke also meant missing out on his graduation ceremony.

So, the Hornet staff and faculty decided to bring the ceremony to him after 25 years.

“It made my day!” Cheng said.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen was also there to celebrate his perseverance and fortitude.

A short video was also posted on social media, highlighting the special occasion.

“In many ways, Wang Cheng represents the spirit of Sac State,” said Professor Emeritus Lewis Robinson in the video.

Cheng says he’s welcomed part-time jobs on campus in large part because of the supportive people there, but admits he has his heart set on something bigger.

“I’d like to have a full time job in Sacramento,” Cheng said.

Hundreds of Cheng’s friends have flooded Facebook with words of encouragement after seeing Sac State’s graduation video. He says he hopes his story inspires others to never give up.