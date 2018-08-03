  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMAirfryer Oven
    02:34 AMPaid Program
    03:03 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Jennifer McGraw
Filed Under:architecture, Folsom Lake, Newcastle

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Above Folsom Lake, there’s a new ship in town, a labor of love taking years to build and it’s finally on the market.

Yes, it’s a home transformed into a vessel, and it defines a nautical oasis crashed on shore.

“They considered it unbuildable because there are no leech lines, nobody would ever buy it, so I thought I’ll figure it out,” said architect Martin Tarafdar.

shipwrecks Architect Builds $3 Million Shipwreck House Overlooking Folsom Lake

He purchased the property knowing he’d have to hoist the home in order to build sewer lines underneath, “but what would fit?” he thought.

“It was a solution to the problem and in this case it was a septic problem and look what happened you know,” he laughed looking around.

It came to him: shipwrecked on shore.

“I went and sketched it within 15 minutes, it doesn’t look any different now than it did when I sketched it out,” he said.

Martin took on a concept and brought it to life using the sun as an axis to build, every inch of the roof mathematically engineered.

shipwreck Architect Builds $3 Million Shipwreck House Overlooking Folsom Lake

“No sun comes in during the summertime and during the winter time it comes in deep and warms the space up,” he pointed out.

Inside, the floors are ocean blue, each ceiling high window captures a breeze and opens onto a deck with an infinity pool.

The roof is suspended by cables, the entire exterior fire-wise. And hovering above is the second floor.

“This would be two bedrooms up here,” he showed off.

shipwrecking Architect Builds $3 Million Shipwreck House Overlooking Folsom Lake

Building it became an obsession, which took on a life of its own.

“I did all of the aluminum cutting and welding,” he said and it took forever to complete. “Almost 10 years.”

He says it was worth it, but now he’s ready to hand over the helm.

“If you ask me again, no I won’t, no I won’t do it again,” he said.

shipreck Architect Builds $3 Million Shipwreck House Overlooking Folsom Lake

From the high beams to the flooded floors, Martin hopes someone will come aboard permanently into this shipwrecked home.

If you’re looking to buy it you can check out the website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s