SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Harry Potter fans can take a trip back to the wizarding world to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first book’s U.S. release at the end of August.

Cinemark movie theaters across the country will show all eight Harry Potter movies, plus “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them,” during their Wizarding World XD Week from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

Tickets will cost just $5 per film. A $25 festival pass will give fans access to all nine movies, plus a few collectibles.

The marathon will be available at several Cinemark locations in Sacramento including the new Century DOCO location, as well as Century Roseville 14, Century Arden 14, and Century Laguna 16.

To buy tickets or passes and find out more, visit cinemark.com/wizardingworld.

