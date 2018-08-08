CONCORD (CBS13) – Authorities say an East Bay murder suspect has possibly been seen in the Sacramento and Stockton areas.

Back on July 27, Concord police found 64-year-old Michael Downie dead in a home along the 1200 block of Pine Creek Way. Officers say he had been murdered.

Terrance Boyd Dixon was identified as a suspect in the murder and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators say Dixon and Downie knew each other, but no clear motive for the killing has been identified.

Dixon is believed to have links to Oregon, Washington and Nevada along with California. Police say there have been reports of sightings of Dixon in Sacramento and Stockton

Police say Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Dixon or knows where he might be is asked to immediately call local law enforcement.