CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – To highlight New Hampshire’s tax-free status and to thank out-of-state customers who make up more than half of its annual sales, the state liquor commission is offering them discounts at its liquor and wine outlet stores.

The “No Taxation on Our Libations” sale is providing customers from Massachusetts a 13 percent discount, Vermont a 12 percent discount, and Maine an 11 percent discount, double each state’s sales tax rate. New Hampshire residents will be offered a 13 percent discount.

Eligible customers from all other states can receive one-time coupons valid from now through Monday, Sept. 3.

California residents can get a 13 percent discount.

To take part, customers must submit their email addresses and select their home states at www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/notax. They will be sent discount coupons in accordance with their states.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s