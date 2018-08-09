PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man who died in a house fire in a gated Placer County community Tuesday.

The fire started in the garage of the home on Hazeltine Lane, off of PFE Road, outside of southwest Roseville, say invesigators. Neighbors say they heard two explosions, then the fire followed.

Inside the garage, first responders found the body of Kevin Jon Hourigan, 48, of Roseville. The man’s 13-year-old daughter was also inside the home but made it out alive.

The fire followed two explosions. Investigators are still working to determine a cause of the deadly blaze and say homicide and suicide have not been ruled out.

One man is dead after a fire broke out in this Roseville home on Hazeltine Ln. Neighbors tell me they heard two explosions, then fire followed. @PlacerSheriff is investigating. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/0t6CUZzEM5 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 7, 2018

“It’s horrific. It’s horrific what happened to this man,” said neighbor Steven Swope.

Crews spent the evening combing through the scene, photographing evidence in the garage including a charred car, and removing guns and animals from inside the home.

Hourigan’s cause of death is still being investigated.