WOODLAND (CBS13) — A crash closed down eastbound I-80 Thursday night after a vehicle struck a parked truck and both became engulfed in flames.

The accident happened just after 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol says at least one person died in the crash.

The accident shut down eastbound 80 at the Yolo Causeway at the time of the accident.

As crews began cleaning up the scene, the far-left lane reopened for traffic to go through.