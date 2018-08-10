  • CBS13On Air

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Firefighters are investigating after sheds behind a Woodland church caught fire early Friday morning.

The scene was near on Hope Lane.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the outside of a home and several sheds on fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly before it could spread further.

Authorities say the fire is suspicious due to the time of the night and where the fire happened. The church was not damaged in the fire.

Transients are known to stay in the area, authorities say.

The fire caused $10,000 in damage.

