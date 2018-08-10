9:50 p.m. UPDATE: The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says it appears the plane was taken by a 29-year-old suicidal mechanic from Pierce County.
No passengers were on board.
—
SEATTLE (CBS13) — A plane has crashed in Seattle after what airport officials are calling an unauthorized takeoff.
Witnesses reported seeing a plane circling around the Seattle area and that it was later followed by fighter jets.
The plane crashed sometime before 9 p.m. on Friday night.
A Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson says it was one the airline’s employees who conducted the unauthorized takeoff. They did not specify whether or not it was a pilot.
Alaska Airlines says it was aware of one of its planes taking off in an unauthorized way from the airport.
