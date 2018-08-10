Breaking News:Grass Fire Along Interstate 80 In Fairfield Prompts Evacuations
Filed Under:Seattle

9:50 p.m. UPDATE: The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says it appears the plane was taken by a 29-year-old suicidal mechanic from Pierce County.

No passengers were on board.

SEATTLE (CBS13) — A plane has crashed in Seattle after what airport officials are calling an unauthorized takeoff.

Witnesses reported seeing a plane circling around the Seattle area and that it was later followed by fighter jets.

The plane crashed sometime before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

A Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson says it was one the airline’s employees who conducted the unauthorized takeoff. They did not specify whether or not it was a pilot.

Alaska Airlines says it was aware of one of its planes taking off in an unauthorized way from the airport.

No passengers are believed to have been on the flight.

