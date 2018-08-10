9:50 p.m. UPDATE: The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says it appears the plane was taken by a 29-year-old suicidal mechanic from Pierce County.

No passengers were on board.

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Male is confirmed a suicidal male. Acted alone he is 29 year old Pierce county residence . We are working back ground on him now. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

SEATTLE (CBS13) — A plane has crashed in Seattle after what airport officials are calling an unauthorized takeoff.

Witnesses reported seeing a plane circling around the Seattle area and that it was later followed by fighter jets.

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU — bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018

The plane crashed sometime before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

A Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson says it was one the airline’s employees who conducted the unauthorized takeoff. They did not specify whether or not it was a pilot.

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

Alaska Airlines says it was aware of one of its planes taking off in an unauthorized way from the airport.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

