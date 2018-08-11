  • CBS13On Air

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) —A single-engine Cessna 172 made an emergency landing Saturday on Highway 580 near San Leandro, authorities said.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the pilot had reported “a rough-running engine” before he decided to make the emergency landing at around 6:47 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the 164th Ave exit in unincorporated San Leandro.

Alameda County fire said the pilot and passenger did not suffer any injuries. There were also no injuries to bystanders or vehicles or damage to plane or freeway.

Emergency vehicles have responded to the scene. The CHP says two westbound lanes have been blocked by the landing.

The cause is under investigation.

More details as they develop. For more updates click here.

