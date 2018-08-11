SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) —A single-engine Cessna 172 made an emergency landing Saturday on Highway 580 near San Leandro, authorities said.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the pilot had reported “a rough-running engine” before he decided to make the emergency landing at around 6:47 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the 164th Ave exit in unincorporated San Leandro.

BREAKING: Small Cessna landed on westbound 580 around 6:45p after engine problems. Two people on board. No major injuries. No crashes with cars. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/qyjez08kv1 — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) August 12, 2018

Alameda County fire said the pilot and passenger did not suffer any injuries. There were also no injuries to bystanders or vehicles or damage to plane or freeway.

Emergency vehicles have responded to the scene. The CHP says two westbound lanes have been blocked by the landing.

UPDATE: Cessna is registered to an address in Reno according to the FAA. Pilot and passenger are both out of the plane and talking to CHP officers. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/j9mjFy8DMY — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) August 12, 2018

The cause is under investigation.

