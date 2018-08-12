Breaking News:Fire In Alta Sierra Prompts Evacuations
Filed Under:Interstate 5, Natomas

NATOMAS (CBS13) — An early morning crash left two dead on I-5 and Del Paso Road Sunday.

Police said a crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning involving several vehicles.

After the crash, police said they received calls of the two occupants fighting on the freeway.

According to officials, a blunt object was used in the fight.

Police said that two people died in the incident.

CHP officers are handling the ongoing investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The crash shut down the interstate from Arena Blvd to Del Paso Road at 4 a.m. The lanes have since been cleared.

This is a developing story. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s