NATOMAS (CBS13) — An early morning crash left two dead on I-5 and Del Paso Road Sunday.

Police said a crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning involving several vehicles.

After the crash, police said they received calls of the two occupants fighting on the freeway.

According to officials, a blunt object was used in the fight.

Police said that two people died in the incident.

CHP officers are handling the ongoing investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The crash shut down the interstate from Arena Blvd to Del Paso Road at 4 a.m. The lanes have since been cleared.

This is a developing story.