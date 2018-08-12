Breaking News:Fire In Alta Sierra Prompts Evacuations
Filed Under:Lodi, Police Pursuit
(source: Lodi Police Department)

LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police said they arrested a man Saturday after he lead police on a chase through the city.

lodi police chase1 lodi police Police: DUI Suspect Leads Police On Pursuit, Crashes Into Traffic Light

(source: Lodi Police Department)

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on Chris Hodson for driving on the wrong side of the road and striking a curb.

Instead of pulling over, police said Hodson fled in his vehicle, leading police in a pursuit until he struck a traffic light near Fairmont and Lodi Avenue.

lodi police chase3 lodi police Police: DUI Suspect Leads Police On Pursuit, Crashes Into Traffic Light

(source: Lodi Police Department)

Officials said Hodson was safely apprehended from his vehicle and charged with multiple vehicle code violations along with felony evading and DUI.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s