LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police said they arrested a man Saturday after he lead police on a chase through the city.

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on Chris Hodson for driving on the wrong side of the road and striking a curb.

Instead of pulling over, police said Hodson fled in his vehicle, leading police in a pursuit until he struck a traffic light near Fairmont and Lodi Avenue.

Officials said Hodson was safely apprehended from his vehicle and charged with multiple vehicle code violations along with felony evading and DUI.