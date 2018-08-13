SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are urging residents in the Sacramento area to help locate a missing 74-year-old man who could be lost and in danger.

George Fisher was diagnosed with a condition that causes him to become easily confused and disoriented. He was last seen driving his 2003 light blue-grey Ford Taurus station wagon northbound on Sunrise Boulevard from Jackson Road, according to a Sacramento Sheriff’s Department statement.

The license plate of the vehicle is 5JMA224, out of California. Fisher isn’t allowed to drive, authorities say.

He’s described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 204 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a dark-colored button-up shirt, blue jeans, glasses, and a walking cane.

Anyone with information about Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.