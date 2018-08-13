SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Details are emerging about the man who was beaten to death in a fight on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Dykes died of blunt force trauma after being attacked with a baseball bat by another driver.

Dykes was a father and was born and raised in Sacramento. His friends say they’re struggling to understand how what started as an accident turned into a murder.

“I don’t get it, I don’t get it,” said Kevin Johnson, Dykes’ long-time neighbor. “It only takes one second of being too mad for anybody.”

It was a road rage incident that ended with two men dead.

“My little cousin came over and said, ‘hey did you hear that Jason got murdered?'” said Johnson.

Johnson saw Dykes just hours before he was killed. He says Dykes was on his was on his way from Sacramento to Woodland to pick his girlfriend up from work.

“It looked like he was in the middle of the night but it was purposeful,” said Johnson.

It all unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday near Del Paso Road.

In dashcam video released Sunday, you can hear the fright as drivers approached the scene.

“There’s a body in the street,” says the driver.

Police say two cars were involved in a collision. The drivers later stopped and start fighting in the middle of the freeway. Witnesses reported one man, now identified as 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez, hit Dykes with a bat, killing him. Moments later while walking away from the scene, Rodriguez was hit and killed by a passing car.

“And then he runs in front of a car, no justice, no nothing,” said Johnson. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

We weren’t able to find additional information about the suspect.