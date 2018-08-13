VACAVILLE (CBS13) – In the chaotic moments on Friday when the Nelson Fire first started bearing down in Solano County, officers from the Vacaville Police Department jumped into action.

Right in path of the fire was the SPCA of Solano County, housing dozens of animals.

The shelter had to evacuate, now.

With smoke just off in the distance, officers went right to work and started to help corralling animals. As captured on body cameras, officers ran into the building and started grabbing dog after dog, stuffing them into trucks, cars – and even patrol vehicles.

One dog, as seen in the video, is grabbed by an officer who then runs outside and puts the pup right in the front seat of a squad car.

The SPCA says a volunteer entered the building illegally after the evacuation as firefighters were outside ready to fight any flames that came close. Apparently, a few cats had been left behind. Both the volunteer and cats were later rescued.

All 60 of the animals at the shelter are now safe and it foster homes for the time being.

The shelter says they’ll be working to clean up ash and debris that fell around the kennels and around the property.

The Nelson Fire went on to burn 2,162 acres and was fully contained on Sunday.