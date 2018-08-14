MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a homicide after an elderly woman was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Happening now, in the 3300 block of Kee Ln. Detectives are on scene actively working a suspicious death investigation. pic.twitter.com/rX3aBp3wxg — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 14, 2018

The scene is along Kee Lane in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police officers responded to the home for a welfare check early Tuesday afternoon and found a resident inside dead.

Detectives have now classified the incident as a homicide, but have not said why.

The person’s name has not been released, but detectives say she was an elderly female with at least one daughter – 53-year-old Gisele Tadlock.

Detectives say they would like to talk with Tadlock or any other family members, or any possible witnesses. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (209) 342-6116.