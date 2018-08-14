ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a homicide after an elderly woman was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

The scene is along Kee Lane in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police officers responded to the home for a welfare check early Tuesday afternoon and found a resident inside dead.

Detectives have now classified the incident as a homicide, but have not said why.

Detectives say they would like to talk to the victim's daughter, Gisele Tadlock (pictured above) or any other family members.

Detectives say they would like to talk to the victim’s daughter, Gisele Tadlock (pictured above) or any other family members.

The person’s name has not been released, but detectives say she was an elderly female with at least one daughter – 53-year-old Gisele Tadlock.

Detectives say they would like to talk with Tadlock or any other family members, or any possible witnesses. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (209) 342-6116.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s