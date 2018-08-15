MANTECA (CBS13) — Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the window of the Iron Horse Deli was smashed and a tip jar was taken. Now, the Manteca Police Department is looking for help identifying two suspects from the robbery.

The incident was caught on security footage, which the City of Manteca shared on their social media.

According to police, a male and female suspect used a river rock to break the window of the Iron Horse Deli on E. Yosemite Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police said the male subject took a tip jar and fled eastbound on E. Yosemite Ave.

If anyone has information on the incident or can identify the suspects, they are asked to notify CSO Lewis at 209-456-8142 or llewis@ci.manteca.ca.us