ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Students in Rocklin go back to school Wednesday – with a possible teachers’ strike looming.

Rocklin Unified School District is bracing for teachers to possibly go on strike after failing to come to a contract agreement.

Negotiations with teachers have been ongoing for more than a year. Now, the district is reaching out to substitute teachers just in case of a strike – offering subs $425 a day.

The teachers association has yet to vote on whether they are going to strike.