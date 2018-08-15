SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Sacramento on suspicion of a 2014 murder in Iraq believed to be carried out by the Islamic State.

READ THE COMPLAINT: Omar Abdulsattar Ameen criminal complaint

Omar Abdulsattar Ameen is expected to be extradited to Iraq.

The government of Iraq has charged Ameen with premeditated murder that happened during an ISIS takeover of the Rawah District of the Al-Anbar Province. ISIS took control of the area on June 21, 2014, and the next day investigators say Ameen was part of a four-vehicle ISIS convoy that opened fire on a home on June 22.

The Iraqi government alleges Ameen fired his weapon at the victim, Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim, who was on the ground, killing him with a gunshot wound to the chest.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

June 21, 2014 – ISIS seizes control of the Rawah District of Al-Anbar Province, erects checkpoints.

June 22, 2014 – An four-vehicle ISIS convoy opens fire on a home. The man inside returns fire, but is eventually killed. A witness says Omar Abdulsattar Ameen fired the lethal shot into the victim’s chest.

April 12, 2018 – Court receives details about the 2014 attack. Details came from a witness who investigators say was able to identify Ameen as the shooter from ISIS videos and photos.

May 16, 2018 – A judge in Iraq issues a warrant for Ameen’s arrest.

June 4, 2018 – Iraqi government files request for extradition

July 18, 2018 – American Ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman certifies the request by the Iraqi government

Aug. 14, 2018 – Warrant submitted by investigators and granted by a judge in Sacramento.

Aug. 15, 2018 – Ameen is taken into custody and has his first hearing in Sacramento

Aug. 20, 2018 – Ameen’s next scheduled hearing.

The Iraqi government says a witness came forward and was able to identify him.

Investigators with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched the Eastern Villa Apartments on Eastern Avenue. Agents took boxes of evidence from the apartment.

