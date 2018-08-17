AUBURN (CBS13) – A group of heroes – including a four-legged one – stepped in to help the son of a fallen California Highway Patrol officer.

The @CHPAuburn invited us to escort Cameron Chellew, son of fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew, to his first day of school. Officer Chellew was killed in the line of duty on February 22, 2017. It was a privilege to be with Lucas’s family. K-9 Ronin wished Cameron a great day! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/vxNZK8MiaU — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 17, 2018

Placer County sheriff’s deputies say they were asked to escort Cameron Chellew to his first day of school.

Cameron is the son of Lucas Chellew, who died in a motorcycle crash in February 2017 while pursuing a suspect. He was an eight-year veteran of the force.

Deputies say K9 Ronin wished Cameron good luck on his first day – and told him to pay attention to his teacher.