AUBURN (CBS13) – A group of heroes – including a four-legged one – stepped in to help the son of a fallen California Highway Patrol officer.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies say they were asked to escort Cameron Chellew to his first day of school.

Cameron is the son of Lucas Chellew, who died in a motorcycle crash in February 2017 while pursuing a suspect. He was an eight-year veteran of the force.

Deputies say K9 Ronin wished Cameron good luck on his first day – and told him to pay attention to his teacher.

