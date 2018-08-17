VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A memorial service celebrating the life of California Highway Patrol Officer Kirk Griess is set for Friday. The service will be held at the Father’s House church on Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville and is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.

Road closures will be in effect in parts of Vacaville as a procession moves through the city. The following roads will be impacted:

7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. All lanes of Elmira Road in front of Vaca Hills Chapel between Allison Drive and Beelard Drive will be completely closed. 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. A procession will cause delays on Browns Valley Parkway from Vaca Valley Parkway. 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. The procession will leave The Fathers House.

The crash happened last Friday morning. Officer Griess pulled over driver Jamie Manuel on Interstate 80 near Manuel Campus Parkway in Fairfield. At some point during the stop, 36-year-old Rocklin resident Sean Walker’s pickup truck veered right and slammed into Griess and Manuel – killing them both.

Investigators believe Walker was driving recklessly, speeding, and was on his cell phone leading up to the crash.

Walker faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter. He will be arraigned next month.