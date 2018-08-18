  • CBS13On Air

LODI (CBS13) — The family of Lodi man Salomon Rodriguez is mourning his passing tonight after he was struck by a school bus when riding his bike to work.

Rodriguez, 30, was hit by the bus as it was making a turn at Kettleman Lane and School Street Friday afternoon.

salomonleft rodrc3adguez family Lodi Man Salomon Rodriguez Hit And Killed By School Bus

(Salomon (Left) source: Rodriguez Family)

According to Stockton police, Rodriguez was struck by the school bus in the left turn lane of Kettleman Lane. After emergency personnel arrived on the scene, he was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital and reportedly succumbed to his injuries. 

His family describes him as a hardworking husband and father who was in the U.S. to support his eight-year-old daughter and wife in Mexico.

lodi sentinel bike closeup Lodi Man Salomon Rodriguez Hit And Killed By School Bus

(source: Lodi Sentinel)

“He was such a good guy, all he did was work and go from work to home. He wouldn’t have no problems with anyone…he wouldn’t drink, he was such a calm guy, always smiling around,” Solomon’s niece Alejandra Nava said. 

lodi sentinel bike under bus Lodi Man Salomon Rodriguez Hit And Killed By School Bus

(source: Lodi Sentinel)

Officials said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The family is holding a car wash fundraiser for him Sunday morning at 8 a.m. at the Arco gas station on Cherokee Lane in Lodi.

A GoFundMe has been started for Salomon.

