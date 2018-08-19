WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — 51-year-old Timothy Zellner was arrested for attempting to meet up and have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Zellner set up a meeting to have sex with a girl he believed to be 15-years-old after months of conversing and sending nude photographs.

Police said Zellner drove to Auburn and waited in his car to pick up the girl. He allegedly tried to back up his vehicle as sheriff’s deputies pulled up and exited their vehicles.

Deputies arrested Zellner and booked him at the Auburn Main Jail. His bail is set at $360,000.