SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Juan Rivera, a local man found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering his girlfriend’s daughter, Jadianna Larsen, will spend life in prison without parole.

Read the Latest Sacramento News from CBS13

Rivera was charged with sexually assaulting and killing Larsen then setting her body on fire. He pled guilty on June 20, 2018 to murdering Jadianna and the special circumstance he committed the murder while engaged in committing a lewd or lascivious act on her, according to the Sacramento District Attorney. He also pled guilty to committing lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age.

ALSO READ: Sacramento Man Linked To Iraqi ISIS Murder Denied Bail

Riveria’s mother, Lisa Burton, aided her son after the homicide by providing him with a stolen vehicle to transport the child’s body to Glenn County.

On April 21, 2017, Burton pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder and vehicle theft. She was sentenced to 3 years in prison.