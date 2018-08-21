  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:fatal, Highway 99, pedestrian

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Highway 99 in Sacramento  is back open following a deadly crash investigation on the freeway.

Southbound lanes in Sacramento were backed up Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was found dead in the middle of the road.

Around 3:30 a.m. police received the call of an accident just before Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A female was crossing the freeway for unknown reasons when she was hit. She was hit again while lying on the ground, according to a statement from the South Sacramento CHP office. Both drivers stayed on the scene.

Dina Kupfer’s tweet shows what the scene looked like earlier this morning.

All but one lane was closed for the investigation.

The scene has since cleared.

