SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento libraries are expanding their hours at eight locations based on a response from the community.

The new hours will start on Sept. 9 at all but one location.

Library officials say community members asked for greater access to library services, including longer hours. Overall, each location will be open more hours during the week, but some days may see hours reduced.

None of these libraries will be open past 7 p.m. after the changes go into effect.

Arcade Library | 2443 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

Sunday: Closed (Previous: Closed)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Arden-Dimick Library | 891 Watt Ave., Sacramento

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Carmichael Library | 5605 Marconi Ave., Carmichael

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m. (Previous: Noon to 5 p.m.)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Elk Grove Library | 8900 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

Sunday: Closed (Previous: Closed)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Fair Oaks Library | 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

North Highlands-Antelope Library | 4235 Antelope Road, Antelope

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Southgate Library | 6132 66th Ave., Sacramento

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Sylvan Oaks Library | 6700 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights

Sunday: Closed (Previous: Closed)

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: Closed)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Rancho Cordova | 9845 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova (New hours start Oct. 1)