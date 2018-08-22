FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A man already in jail in Solano County is facing more charges, this time with soliciting the murder of the juveniles he is accused of molesting.

Rodney Scott Thomas Jr., 44, was arrested by Vacaville police on June 19 on suspicion of committing lewd acts and continuous sexual assault of a minor under 14.

“It is alleged that after being arrested for child molestation charges that were investigated by the Fairfield Police Department, Rodney Thomas Jr. solicited multiple inmates inside the jail to murder the child victims,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Solano County jail staff discovered a “murder for hire” plan and conducted an undercover operation in the jail, District Attorney Krishna Abrams said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield Police Department and Solano County District Attorney’s Office investigated the alleged murder for hire.

Based upon the investigation, prosecutors are seeking to add five charges of solicitation to commit murder to a criminal complaint against Thomas.

Thomas is being held without bail in the Solano County Jail.

A motion to amend the charges against him is scheduled to be heard by Solano County Superior Court Judge R. Michael Smith 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5.