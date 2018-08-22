  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles

MAYWOOD (AP) – The mayor of the Southern California city of Maywood has been convicted of animal cruelty for failing to care for his gravely ill dog.

Ramon Medina Mojarro was found guilty Tuesday of one count of animal cruelty and one count of failure to care for an animal.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Mojarro’s pit bull mix was suffering from a chronic illness but had not been taken to a veterinarian for a long time.

Prosecutors say the dog, which Mojarro kept at his auto shop, was emaciated, had severe muscle wasting, couldn’t walk or eat and had to be euthanized in 2015.

Mojarro, who was not mayor at the time, could face up to one year in jail when he returns to court for sentencing on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s