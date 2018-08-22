OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will open for ski season on Friday, November 16. It’s the first to announce an opening date for the 2018-19 season.

The date may change based on weather and conditions.

In 2017-18 Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows got 411 inches. The annual average is 450 inches. The North Lake Tahoe resort didn’t close for the season until Memorial Day 2018.

CBS13 checked the websites of the other major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area. None listed an opening date. Typically the resorts open around Thanksgiving Day.