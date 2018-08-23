Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Eli Harold, San Francisco 49ers
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 03: Jordan Howard #24 of the Chicago Bears is dropped by Eli Harold #57 of the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The 49ers defetaed the Bears 15-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth at linebacker by acquiring Eli Harold in a trade with San Francisco.

Detroit gave the 49ers a draft pick, which was not disclosed, in exchange for Harold on Thursday. The Lions made room for him by waiving defensive lineman JoJo Wicker.

Detroit lost Steve Longa, a backup linebacker and key player on special teams, last week with a season-ending knee injury.

Harold started 24 games for San Francisco and played in 48 games over three seasons. He played in every game last season, starting 10 times, and had 34 tackles and two sacks.

San Francisco drafted the former Virginia standout in the third round in 2015. He has 84 tackles and five sacks in his career.

