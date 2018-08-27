Comments
Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the trade means Dwayne Harris will start the season as Oakland’s kick and punt returner.
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Ryan Switzer #10 of the Dallas Cowboys dives into the endzone on an 83-yard touchdown punt return against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have traded receiver Ryan Switzer and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick.
The Raiders originally acquired Switzer in a deal from Dallas for 2016 second-round pick Jihad Ward. Switzer fell behind other receivers on Oakland’s depth chart and became expendable.
Switzer played 16 games as a rookie for Dallas in 2017. He averaged 25 yards per kickoff return, ranking third. He also returned a punt for a TD.