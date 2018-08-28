  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:colfax, Placer County

COLFAX (CBS13) – A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after Placer County sheriff’s deputies say he stole money and credit cards from his roommate.

Detectives say a search of suspect’s Jonathan League’s room found a number of identity theft items.

During the investigation, it was also uncovered that League had once moved into a 71-year-old Colfax woman’s home without her knowledge and installed a deadbolt on a bedroom door.

She didn’t realize it until she heard noises coming from the room.

League’s accused of stealing $30,000 from her.

He’s now facing multiple charges and is being held at Placer County Jail on $395,000 bail.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s