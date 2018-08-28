  • CBS13On Air

EL DORADO COUNTY

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The search is on for a suspect in a murder that may be linked to a Mexican drug cartel, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Investigators are searching for Jesus Martin Munoz Castro—23 of Sinaloa Mexico—a week after a man’s body was found on the side of the road near a marijuana cultivation site with suspected Mexican drug cartel ties.

Jesus Martin Munoz Castro (Source: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

A man was found with a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of Aug. 21. The victim was driven to the parking lot of El Dorado Savings Bank in Georgetown where he was transported by air ambulance. He died five days later on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Miguel Cazares Robles—30 of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Investigators do not believe Castro is still in the area. Detectives are working to identify more suspects that may be involved, but are not believed to be in the area.

