FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A Fairfield high school community came together days after a deadly shooting a block away from its campus.

“I want to see these boys play and this community come forward during a time of struggle,” said parent Gabriel Ross.

A shooting near the campus left a 16-year-old dead. When the suspects fled, the school was placed on lockdown during the JV football game. That game and the varsity game were postponed in the chaos.

On Tuesday night, those games were back on.

The school had requested extra security. According to a district spokesperson, four officers were requested but Fairfield police didn’t have the resources. There were at least two to three officers patrolling the game, walking around making sure everyone felt safe.

And while nerves were still rattled, a lot of folks still came out to show support.

“It’s been rough, everyone’s been shaken up,” said student Monifa Mills.

Mills was one of the hundreds of people who were rushed into the school gym Friday night as Armijo High went on lockdown. She recounts the moment one of the suspects made his way onto the school and tried to blend in with students evacuated inside that gym.

“We were all in the gym just sitting there, we didn’t even know he was in there. We were locked in there with him,” said Mills.

On Tuesday night, she was encouraged to come and show her support.

“I feel a little bit more safe now that they’re caught,” she said.

Sonia Hernandez knew the 16-year-old, Ahmar Willis, who was killed

“It brings a lot of sadness to my friends cause we knew him like a brother,” said Hernandez.

At least 2 Fairfield police officers went around making sure their presence was known.

“I think it hurts every parent that’s here, we all have kids, and to think that could have been our kid,” said Eric Nelson.

Meanwhile during the Varsity game, there was a short tribute and moment of silence. There was also a speaker who spoke on gun violence.

A show of solidarity and resilience as this Fairfield community comes to grips with the tragedy that unfolded near their school, and students want to share a message.

“We’re an army of students, saying put down the guns, no more shootings,” said Hernandez.

Half the proceeds from the games went to the police Activities league and the district says that it is proud of its active shooting training. Spokesman Tim Goree says that because of the training, they were able to keep everyone safe and the two suspects were apprehended.