PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — New efforts started Wednesday night to help eradicate West Nile Virus in Placer County.

A plane began aerial spraying over parts of Roseville and Rocklin Wednesday evening. The 97-hundred acre area being treated has seen an alarming increase in birds and mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus according to the vector control district.

So far no human cases have been confirmed this year in the county.

Some residents have concerns over the spraying of residential neighborhoods — but officials say it’s the best way to prevent the outbreak of the potentially deadly disease.

Joel Buettner of the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District explained that they spray a chemical designed to kill mosquitos.

“I’d be lying if I said it was perfectly safe just like a lot of other things. And any risk there may be is far outweighed by the way by the risk of getting sick,” Buettner said.

Wednesday night’s spray area is north of Baseline Road and Main Street. The mosquito control district says this is the first time it’s had to spray parts of Rocklin and Roseville neighborhoods near Top Golf and the Roseville Galleria.