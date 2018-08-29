SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A spike strip left behind in the #3 lane of westbound Interstate 80 at the Norwood exit caused a number of cars to blow tires early this morning.

Apparently, the spike strip was left over from a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department chase.

It was removed by Wednesday morning, but not before several cars ended up with flat tires.

Several law enforcement patrol cars were spotted helping disabled drivers.