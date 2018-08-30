SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The last call for alcohol could soon be 4 a.m. for Sacramento and a few other California Cities. The bill just made it past another hurdle in the state legislature.

The bill has cleared the Assembly and will head to the Senate floor. If passed, it has to cross the governor’s desk to become law.

Bars and businesses in Sacramento and eight other California cities including San Francisco and Los Angeles are a step closer to a late night pour, which leaves some with mixed feelings.

It’s a pilot program that would last five years, giving the state and cities time to decide if the new curfew works.

“Nightlife culturally is so important, and it also is a huge economic driver, a lot of jobs, a lot of tax revenue and these are small businesses we want to support,” Senator Scott Weiner said.

Wiener says it’s about giving cities’ nightlife the chance to thrive, and also allowing local lawmakers to opt out.

“We want to give cities the flexibility to decide for themselves,” Weiner said.

But a few watchdog groups fear how the late last calls will affect their communities.

“It will impact not only early morning commutes but folks that are taking their kids to school,” said Michael Scrippa.

Scrippa is with Alcohol Justice, he fears the law’s effects.

“The increased alcohol sales will increase alcohol-related harm by 12-20 percent,” Scrippa said.

However, the bill has had some support from local lawmakers. It would require businesses to pay an extra fee and increase patrols for early morning hours.