STOCKTON (CBS13) — A missing Stockton girl is back home safe and sound with her parents, and the man she was with, a volunteer high school wrestling coach, is behind bars.

The two were reported missing more than a week ago. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office were chasing numerous leads, but it was an anonymous tip that lead them to 25-year-old Philip Maglaya.

“It was a tearful return, but wonderful knowing she is back with the family,” said Dave Konecny, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

For more than a week, law enforcement officials have been looking for Maglaya, who is believed to be romantically involved with one of his 16-year-old students. Investigators said the two were traveling together.

On Thursday around 1 a.m., deputies found Maglaya with the teen at a home on East Mendocino Avenue in Stockton. Investigators said she was physically unharmed and in good condition.

Maglaya was immediately taken into custody and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges including child abduction, child endangerment, harmful matter sent to a child with the intent to seduce, contact with a minor for a sex offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and additional felony sex offenses involving a minor.

Parents of the girl said they met the coach previously, but didn’t know the extent of their relationship.

“It’s my understanding, they had no clue whatsoever. In the interview, they made mention that they knew he was an assistant coach. They knew who he was, however, they didn’t know this was going on behind scenes,” said Konecny.

In a statement, the father of the teenager wrote: “She has always been an amazing and beautiful daughter, happy, and full of love. My wife and I, as well as friends and family, are truly devastated by this situation.”

Loved ones said the Franklin High School student has always excelled in sports becoming a cross country runner and wrestler.

Deputies said the girl had been a wrestler at the school for about a year and a half, and do not know how long she was in the relationship with Maglaya. Investigators are looking into why the two were on the run and if the girl was abducted by the coach or was traveling with him on her own free will.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Unified School District said the coach started volunteering just last year and had even passed a background check.

Maglaya is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 1:30 p.m.