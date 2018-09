SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the weather warmed up Saturday, Sacramento was on fire watch once again.

A small grass fire broke out in a field Saturday afternoon at Stevenson Avenue.

Authorities said the fire burned roughly seven acres, but a fuel break kept it from spreading too far.

#StevensonAve #FuelBreak video – this shows how #DefensibleSpace works to prevent property and structure loss – where the fuel was contiguous to a structure (fence there was damage which could have easily been a home) and where the fuel was broken the fire did not extend. pic.twitter.com/M8e6X7WW2q — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 2, 2018

Firefighters on the scene said arson crews are investigating the cause of this fire.