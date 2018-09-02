SAN DIEGO (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy shot a man who reportedly fired his weapon into the air Sunday evening at a horse-racing track, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The shooting at the Del Mar racetrack took place as a concert by the rapper Ice Cube was scheduled to start soon.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown, the newspaper reported.

Viewer discretion advised This video appears to show a Sheriff’s deputy shooting an individual at @DelMarRacing in Southern California There has been no official statement from the San Diego Sheriffs Dept pic.twitter.com/Q44CZIhmf1 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 3, 2018

A video of the shooting that was posted on Twitter records the sounds of several shots being fired before a man falls to the ground. Two deputies appear to holster their guns as one shouts at a gathering crowd to “get back, get back, get back.” Passing concert-goers can be heard shouting expletives after the shooting.

In a broadcast of the track’s final race of the day that was posted on Twitter, an announcer can be heard saying, “There’s gunfire at the track,” as horses move along the turf course, the Union-Tribune reported.

Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press about the shooting.

At 7:22 p.m., the Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the “situation has been contained” and said the concert “is moving forward as planned.”