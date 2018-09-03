  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:brake lines cut, Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a man who cut his girlfriend’s brake lines trying to get piece of pipe for crack smoking faces homicide charges after she lost control of the car, crashed into a tree and died.

John Jenkins, of Dunmore, is being held without bail in the Aug. 22 death of 38-year-old Tammy Fox.

A witness says the car was traveling about 60 mph and the brake lights flashed, but it never slowed down before the crash.

According to court documents, Jenkins told police Fox was “driving him crazy” because she was looking for a pipe to smoke crack in.

He allegedly told troopers on didn’t want to go to the store for a pipe, so he started “hacking away” underneath Fox’s vehicle to get something she could use.

No attorney information is available.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s