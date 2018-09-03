SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – NFL teams may be keeping away from him, but Nike is making sure Colin Kaepernick is still front and center as the new season gets started.

The former 49ers quarterback was unveiled as the new face of Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign.

In the striking ad, the line “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything” is emblazoned across Kaepernick’s face.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick, while playing for the 49ers, started kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games to bring awareness to police brutality.

ESPN reporter Darren Rovell tweeted that Nike never stopped paying Kaepernick since their last deal and has actually been “waiting for the right moment” to do more with the controversial athlete. Apparently, the moment is Nike’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” advertising campaign.

Kaepernick has been on a roll over the past week. While he remains unsigned by an NFL team, on Friday a judge denied the NFL a summary judgment against Kaepernick’s lawsuit alleging the league has been colluding to keep him out.

The judge’s decision means that the case will move towards a trial.