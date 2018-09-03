AUBURN (CBS13) – Vandals hit the Foresthill Bridge over the holiday weekend and tore down hundreds of notes left to try and prevent suicide.

Adding insult to injury, the vandals also scrawled vile messages on the bridge.

Last month, the group Notes of Hope: Suicide Prevention strung hundreds of small, colorful, zip tied messages of inspiration on the bridge that has become the end road for so many.

The messages were inspired by the story of a young English girl who police credited with saving six lives.

However, on Sunday, the group found out that a few hundred of the notes had been torn down. Hateful messages like “No one cares,” “Plz jump” and “A bullet is faster” were also found to have been written on the bridge.

By Monday, the group said the hateful words had been covered up. Hundreds of new notes have also replaced the ones that had been torn down, making for a total of nearly 2,000 on the bridge now.

“If they tear down more, we will only post more,” Notes of Hope wrote on Facebook. “We have no room for hate like this in Auburn.”

The group was given permission by the county to put up the messages.

Since 1971, there have been more than 80 suicides from the bridge, which is California’s tallest.