SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – A Roseville man was killed in a crash in rural Sutter County Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 99 and O’Banion Road.

Investigators say, just after 2:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota sedan stopped at the stop sign at O’Banion Road Highway 99 intersection. Then, for some reason, the driver continued into the freeway – right into the path of an approaching car that had the right-of-way.

The other driver tried to swerve but soon crashed into the driver’s side of the Toyota.

Officers say the driver of the Toyota, an 80-year-old Roseville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 79-year-old Roseville resident, and the other driver were taken by ambulance to Rideout hospital.

CHP says drugs or alcohol do not look to be factors in the crash.