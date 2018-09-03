  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is no doubt, driving around Sacramento can be a challenge at times.

There always seems to be road construction, add that to the many driving distractions, and it is no wonder a new report ranks drivers in Sacramento among the worst in the nation.

ALSO: Car Crashes Into Citrus Heights Home, No One Injured

Allstate 2018 America’s Best Drivers Report is out, and out of 200 cities, Sactown ranked 149th.

The capital city actually dropped several spots this year. Last year we were ranked 60th worst.

The study, completed by the Allstate Insurance Company, looked at car crash frequency, population density, and rain and snow.

According to the data, collected from insurance claims, the average driver in Sacramento will be in an accident every 7.3 years. Nationally, the average driver will experience a collision every 10.1 years.

Read More Sacramento News From CBS Sacramento

Brownsville, Texas came in at number one on the list, followed by Kansas City, Boise, Huntsville, Texas and Madison, Wisconsin.

To check out the full list, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s