FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The search is on for a three-year-old German Shepherd that was stolen in Fairfield over the weekend.

Fairfield police say the dog, named Nala, escaped from her backyard on Saturday.

Nala then made her way to a convenience store along the 3000 block of Travis Boulevard. Several customers at the store interacted with Nala, but after a few minutes a woman took her and loaded the dog into her car.

Police say Nala was wearing and ID tag with her owner’s name and number, however no one has reached.

Anyone who knows who may have taken Nala is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.