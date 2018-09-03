  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairfield, Solano County

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The search is on for a three-year-old German Shepherd that was stolen in Fairfield over the weekend.

Fairfield police say the dog, named Nala, escaped from her backyard on Saturday.

dog Search On For German Shepherd Stolen In Fairfield

Photo of Nala provided by the Fairfield Police Department.

Nala then made her way to a convenience store along the 3000 block of Travis Boulevard. Several customers at the store interacted with Nala, but after a few minutes a woman took her and loaded the dog into her car.

Police say Nala was wearing and ID tag with her owner’s name and number, however no one has reached.

Anyone who knows who may have taken Nala is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s