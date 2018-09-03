  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – What started as a suspected DUI traffic stop over the weekend turned into the arrest of two men with loaded guns for drug sales and firearms possession.

Just before midnight Saturday, Vacaville police say officers stopped a car in the area of Peabody and Marshall roads when they say passenger 24-year-old Justin Acuyong of Suisun City reached under his seat.

The driver, 29-year-old Kenny Losito of Fairfield, was also escorted from the vehicle.

Loaded guns were soon found under both their seats.

In addition, narcotics including methamphetamine, ecstasy, Xanax and marijuana were found as well.

Both men were arrested and are now facing several drug and gun charges.

