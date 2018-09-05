SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking to the public to identify four suspects connected to a recent robbery in East Sacramento.

According to police, the four suspects entered the AT&T store in the 2200 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

The suspects then allegedly took numerous iPhones by force while one simulated a weapon in his waistband. After the robbery, police said the suspects were observed fleeing in a vehicle.

READ: AT&T Fiber Upgrade Leaves Mess In Dixon Neighborhood

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

Police described the suspects as:

#1: Male black adult, thin build, grey/red hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, dark shoes, grey gloves.

#2: Male black adult, thin build, black hooded sweatshirt with a face printed on front, blue jeans.

#3: Male black adult, thin build, black “FILA” hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black/white Nike shoes.

#4: Male black adult, thin build, red/black hooded jacket with “K” on left chest.

If you have any information about these robberies, please contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.