BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Stockton man was found sleeping next to an assault rifle in a makeshift cabin during a raid at an illegal pot grow, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies served a search warrant on Long Point Road and say they found Tony Moua, 33 of Stockton, asleep with a handgun and an assault weapon next to him. He was arrested without incident.

Another man, 54-year-old Francis Mua of Merced, tried to flee, but was captured by a K-9.

Investigators found 632 marijuana plants on the property and recovered six firearms.

Moua was arrested on felony charges including cultivation of marijuana and being in possession of an illegal assault weapon.

Mua was arrested on felony charges including cultivation of marijuana and being armed in commission of a felony.

