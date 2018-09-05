ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Students and families in the Elk Grove School District are in disbelief Wednesday after the death of a well-known and well-liked volleyball coach.

Marisha Williams was found dead Tuesday in Sacramento after firefighters were called for a medical response around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Grand Avenue where they found William’s body, the Sacramento Coroner’s office confirms.

According to the coroner’s report, there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Sacramento police said a relative filed a missing person report was filed for Williams Tuesday.

Students at Monterey Trail learned about William’s death in class Wednesday.

Elk Grove Unified School District sent a letter home to families Wednesday saying, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Marisha Williams. Marisha passed away earlier this week. She had been a valued member of our District’s team since October of 2015, and will be sincerely missed.”

The letter went on to say the district is providing additional counseling for students and staff should they need it.

Friends and colleagues said Williams was devoted to her players. She was hard-working and ready to take on another game that would have been played at Monterey Trail High School Wednesday night but was canceled.

Williams coached the varsity girls volleyball team at Monterey Trail and boys volleyball at Cosumnes Oaks High School. She was also in her second year of coaching the Gold Cal juniors volleyball club out of Granite Bay.

Her boss there told CBS13 she was a pillar of the community, who loved the game and cared about both the academic and athletic pursuits of the athletes.

Williams attended Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento where she was a two-sport athlete, playing volleyball and basketball.

She leaves three children behind, according to friends.